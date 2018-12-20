



806: SaaS: Recruiting Tool w/ $60m Raised, 2000 Customers, Unleashes CRM

Daniel Chait. He's the CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse, which designs tools that help create and navigate a new world of work. Daniel has been a technology entrepreneur in New York for nearly 20 years. Before Greenhouse, he co-founded Lab49, a global firm providing technology consulting solutions for the world's leading investment banks. He's a proud graduate of the computer engineering program at the University of Michigan. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Nudge What CEO do you follow? – Kim Scott Favorite online tool? — Trello How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "The dotcom crash" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:35 – Nathan introduces Daniel to the show 02:10 – Greenhouse sells recruiting software that corporations use to design and execute their hiring process 02:40 – Greenhouse is a SaaS company 02:50 – Average customer pay per year varies 03:05 – The pricing model depends on the size of the company 03:40 – Greenhouse tends to price higher than their competitors' because they offer a premium software solution 04:05 – Greenhouse is in the recruiting software space which is currently crowded 04:15 – Daniel shares some of their competitors depending on the categories 05:10 – The competition is extremely fragmented 05:33 – Greenhouse falls into all the categories, from the smaller ones to enterprise 06:05 – Greenhouse offers three tiers 06:24 – Greenhouse was launched in 2012 06:32 – First year revenue was around $50 07:33 – Post product revenue is around $1M 08:25 – Greenhouse currently has 2000 customers 09:03 – Team size is 195, based in San Francisco and New York 09:30 – Greenhouse has raised $16M from their series C round 09:53 – Daniel enjoyed doing their fund raising and he believes in their investors 10:13 – Every round is different 10:40 – This was the first time that Daniel raised outside the investment 11:19 – Greenhouse has a world-class retention rate 11:36 – 97% of their customers have renewed 11:55 – Most of the team is in inside sales 12:36 – Daniel shares where their expansion comes from 13:11 – Greenhouse's newest product is Greenhouse CRM which is still in beta 14:10 – The inside sales team job is heat mapping the products used by a customer 14:41 – The expansion is through additional growth 15:15 – LTV-CAC ratio 15:48 – "We have a healthy ratio" 16:04 – Payback period 17:00 – The weirdest thing Daniel did to acquire new customers 17:43 – They went from market research to marketing 17:57 – ARR 18:07 – Daniel on hitting the $50M ARR mark by end of 2017 19:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Create something that will make you stand out in a competitive and crowded market. Focus on how you can increase your customer retention rate—perhaps it's by adding new products that will better serve them. Raising a capital round can help you gain new customers.