807: He Exited His Company Than Invests $1m Into Energy Company For Operations Roll

Christopher Engman, the founder of companies like Vendemore, Retain24, TaxiSystem and many others and he's also an active investor. One of his companies, which he's now active and an investor in is called Climeon. He's also involved with Proof Analytics, Trigger Bee and many others. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Inside the Tornado What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — LinkedIn How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Put learning fast in front of prestige" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:38 – Nathan introduces Christopher to the show 02:14 – All of the companies Christopher founded are profitable and are growing companies 02:50 – Christopher's biggest exit was Vendemore 03:04 – Christopher ran it for 9 years 03:12 – Vendemore was initially bootstrapped and raised funds 03:51 – The exit was three years ago 04:42 – Christopher and his wife owned 75% of Vendemore 05:40 – Christopher took 50% of his Vendemore exit to start Climeon 05:53 – It has 350 shareholders 06:11 – Christopher believes that Climeon will be the next dominant player in mechanical engineering 07:13 – It is easier to raise funds if you have a number of shareholders 07:28 – The next round for Climeon will be a big round 08:08 – Christopher shares how Climeon works 09:50 – The process of energy transformation inside the Climeon 10:37 – Christopher believes in the potential of Climeon 11:24 – Team size is 40 11:41 – Climeon has less than 10 customers 12:10 – Climeon's target clients are steel plants, cement plants and those in geothermal energy 12:36 – Christopher runs sales and marketing 12:42 – Climeon's founder is in CTO side 12:54 – Christopher shares how he found out about Climeon 13:20 – Christopher's shares in the company is quite big 14:05 – The starting contract value of Climeon 14:40 – Climeon is getting several hundreds of millions of dollars per client 14:51 – Christopher doesn't get commission from the sales 16:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Building companies isn't always about revenue, but the value you bring. If you believe in something, go for it. Turning heat into electricity is the future of energy.