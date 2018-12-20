Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
808: AdTech: AdForm Beats $40m Revenue Monetizing These 3 Days
Gustav Mellentin. He’s the founder and CEO of Adform in the adtech space. Before that, he was an engineer in the banking world with an MBA, and was also doing consulting. He just recently came back from a European holiday. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Daring Greatly What CEO do you follow? – Jorgin Vig Knudstorp Favorite online tool? — Vivino Wine App How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Be bold and do what you think is right   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:46 – Nathan introduces Gustav to the show 02:20 – Gustav shares his European holiday experience 02:30 – It was pure leisure 02:50 – Adform is a tech company that has developed an ad tech platform 03:13 – Adform typically takes a percentage of the spend in the trading model which is on a monthly fee 03:27 – Adform also has a per usage model for their application software 03:50 – Average fee from the data model starts at $5K 04:23 – Most of the revenue from Adform is from the trading space 04:42 – Adform’s data model is the fastest growing part of the business and 10% of the revenue comes from it 06:07 – Adform takes around 10% from the trading model 06:21 – Gustav believes 10% is healthy for spend 06:55 – Adform was launched in 2002 07:10 – Gustav shares how they came up with Adform 07:41 – First year revenue 08:15 – Adform has past their million dollar mark in revenue, in 2010 08:40 – Team size is 780 globally 09:01 – Adform was initially bootstrapped, then they raised $5M in equity and $20M from debt 10:23 – Gustav shares about the deal they made 10:40 – “At the end of the day, it’s all about trust” 12:50 – Adform has a great management team that is able to manage their number of employees 14:20 – Adform’s DMP or data management platform was launched 18 months ago 14:34 – Current number of customers is around a hundred 15:16 – Gustav has flown his whole team in 15:38 – Gustav shares what people do at their end-of-the-year party 16:18 – Target revenue by end of 2017 is $50M to $100M 17:00 – Gustav is one of the major shareholders of Adform 18:00 – Gustav shares what other entrepreneurs could learn from his story of entrepreneurship with his personal relationships 20:27 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Zero revenue can turn into millions if you focus on your goals. Keep your people happy and make them feel that they’re part of the company’s success. Entrepreneurship and personal relationships can grow at the same time.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
