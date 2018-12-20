Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
810: SaaS: With $70m Raised, White Board Videos Secret to VidYard 2x YoY Growth
Michael Litt. He’s the co-founder and CEO of a leading video marketing platform called Vidyard. While he’s not bringing leading video-based technologies to market, he serves as general partner at Garage Capital, a seed stage fund focused on supercluster companies looking to expand their networks in the Silicon Valley. He also sits as Communitech’s board of directors, a KW-based organization designed to help companies start, grow and succeed.  Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Shannon Stubo Favorite online tool? — Coinbase How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – You need a big support network and focus your energy into building a business   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:41 – Nathan introduces Michael to the show 02:16 – Michael was in Episode 414 of The Top and back then, they only had 132 people on their team 02:30 – Vidyard now has around 250 employees 02:38 – Vidyard has 3 offices 02:44 – Vidyard has launch multiple products including a self-serve product called Viewedit 03:13 – Vidyard just had 100K users sign up after launching Viewedit, which is free 03:33 – It’s currently a chrome extension 04:22 – Michael shares how they spent their last amount that was raised 04:51 – Vidyard had their series C in January of 2017 05:30 – Michael believes that the CFO should be the “house of no” 06:00 – Everybody should be accountable for their finances and Vidyard uses Adaptive Insights for budgeting 06:43 – Vidyard has to be very careful with their lifeline and maintain their cash flow 07:23 – Michael’s goal as the CEO 08:39 – Vidyard’s RPU has grown over time 08:53 – Target for upsell is 30% of net new revenue 10:03 – Annual logo churn 10:13 – Net retention 10:42 – Over thousands customers are using Vidyard’s platform 10:57 – Viewedit is being used in tons of organizations 11:46 – Michael believes Vidyard will double, year over year 13:00 – Streaming cost for Vidyard 13:11 – Vidyard streams over 50M videos a day 13:15 – Vidyard subscribed on the Netflix model 14:41 – Weirdest strategy Michael employed to get new customers 15:08 – The strategy was inspired by Gary Vaynerchuk 17:17 – Michael shares how they were able to get customers from companies in other countries 19:10 – New CMOs in a company are one of the best target customers, so Michael looks out for new CMOs announcements 19:54 – Payback period is usually 18 months 21:02 – Payback period reflects your company’s status 21:20 – CAC 21:35 – Michael is also looking into zero-cost marketing 22:09 – Michael won’t sell Vidyard to Salesforce, even with a $300M offer 22:55 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Use your funds conservatively and make everyone accountable for budgeting. How your company is doing reflects on your payback period. Make sure you have a big support network in place.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.