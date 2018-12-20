Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
811: Crypto: After $2m ICO, He's Building the Bloomberg Terminal for Crypto
Maksim Balashevich. He’s a former IBM software engineer and co-founder of a successful, hosting business in Belarus. He now manages the overall product and leads the Santiment team. He’s a veteran leader, having spent more than a decade trading successfully using Santiment and Elliot Wave as analysis. He’s also a guru in yoga and meditation. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Nick Szabo Favorite online tool? — Blockchain and Reddit How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Move faster to the same goal   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:53 – Nathan introduces Maksim to the show 02:30 – Santiment builds information for the emerging cryptocurrency token economy 03:30 – When Santiment had their ICO, they’ve established a token for their platform 03:36 – To get access to Santiment, you can buy the monthly subscription by paying in dollars or by depositing your tokens into the platform 04:12 – There’s no revenue on the SaaS side yet 04:33 – Santiment has raised $500K in July 2017 05:03 – Santiment has sold 45K tokens 05:17 – Santiment’s token name is San 05:44 – Santiment got 720 participants on their token sale 06:14 – Santiment has 8 full-time people and a few contractors 06:29 – Santiment hasn’t liquidated their funds yet 06:43 – Santiment got 12K ethereum from their presell, which they used to fund the development of the business 07:44 – Maksim is hoping to start charging in 3 months, but it seems like it will take 6 months 08:10 – From the community’s response, Maksim can’t charge for Santiment yet and people are asking for specific kinds of data 09:34 – It’s not that they will not charge, but they can’t charge just yet 10:00 – Maksim shares how Santiment works in the crypto economy 11:15 – Prior to ICO, Santiment didn’t take additional capital and just used the presell 11:46 – Maksim shares how they came up with the number of tokens to issue 11:49 – For crowdsale participants, it is 54% of their outstanding 12:04 – For presell participants, for every 12K ether contributed, Santiment will issue them 50M tokens 12:21 – The rest will be part of the team’s tokens, which is currently locked 13:55 – Maksim hasn’t seen any active competitors yet 14:34 – Iconomi is one of Santiment’s partners and is also in the same space 16:16 – Maksim’s prediction for the next blockchain that will do well 16:48 – Maksim personally likes Polkadot which connects blockchains 17:10 – There are also projects that introduce the token economy 17:24 – There’s a growing number of blockchain companies providing decentralized storage solutions 18:17 – Maksim shares the latest issue on hacking in cryptocurrency where $7M was stolen 21:00 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: When to charge for your service isn’t an easy to decision to make—you have to consider the community and the value that they want to get from the company. In recent hacking events with ICO, security issues are being called into question. If possible, start working towards your goals as EARLY as possible. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.