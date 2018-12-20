



731: Should You Call People Customers If They Aren't Paying You?

Paul Walsh. He’s the founder and CEO of MetaCert, the world’s most-established security company in team collaboration and messaging services. He’s a holder of a full-patent for inept URL security. His first company generated $2.2M in Year 1 and he’s also the owner of a Michelin Star Indian restaurant. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People What CEO do you follow? – Jack Dorsey and Richard Branson Favorite online tool? — Teamwork and Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Paul wished he executed his ideas regarding advertising right when he was building his first website Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:11 – Nathan introduces Paul to the show 02:03 – Team collaboration and messaging services is only a few years old from a vertical perspective 02:34 – MetaCert’s security is focused on the premise that people are using like apps 02:51 – MetaCert’s security is put right into the service and is very specific in their niche 03:10 – In only takes seconds to install MetaCert 03:20 – Before you open a website, MetaCert checks if it is safe 03:31 – MetaCert has a database of classified URLs 03:34 – If the website is safe, nothing will happen 03:55 – If the website isn’t safe, you’ll receive a notification before the site loads 04:19 – MetaCert has their own security protocols to make sure that their database isn’t compromised 04:31 – MetaCert is probably the only small business that has its own threat intelligence system 04:56 – MetaCert has the biggest database of classified URLs 05:12 – Some of their customers are IBM and UCLA 05:25 – Paul believes that even if a user isn’t a paying one, he should be called a customer 05:35 – “We treat them with the same dignity” 06:04 – MetaCert has a good product market fit 06:15 – Most of MetaCert’s customers have started to pay 06:31 – MetaCert has a great dashboard that has an interface with every link and file shared with the company 07:11 – Less than 5% of the users are paying 07:20 – MetaCert turned down the payment system 07:52 – MetaCert had supported themselves through funding with a total of $2.4M 08:17 – Paul has thought about what series A investors look for 08:34 – It’s difficult for a SaaS B2B business to decide on the conversion metric 09:04 – MetaCert has been monitoring data 09:36 – MetaCert is installed in every channel for every customer—which is a privacy risk, but customers still do it 10:08 – A big company won’t just install a free product 10:15 – Paul has talked with their customers and ask their feedback on MetaCert 10:59 – Every customer that installed MetaCert has looked into the pricing 11:17 – There’s an expectation of paying after the 7-day trial 11:28 – MetaCert is a SaaS model 11:30 – Pricing starts at $1.50 per user per month 12:11 – The average customer is a company with 350 users 12:25 – $500-600 per month is the average starting point per company 12:38 – Around 1200 customers have installed MetaCert through Slack and Hipchat 12:44 – With zero inbound and outbound marketing 13:00 – Most traffic comes from Slack and Hipchat 13:14 – MetaCert didn’t negotiate with Slack and Hi