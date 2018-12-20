



813: AdTech: Scoota Raised $10m, $5m in Revenues, Looking at US Expansion for Programmatic Ad Platform

James Booth. He's the founder of Scoota and he founded it in 2008. Prior to that, he was the co-founder and CEO of a company that led Europe's rich media, providing infrastructure. He sold that to DoubleClick and Google back in 2007. He's won numerous awards for his service to online advertising, an active Angel investor and a non-executive to a number of startups. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Crossing the Chasm What CEO do you follow? – Joe Zawadzki, Jeff Green and Robert Grazioli Favorite online tool? — Gmail How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – James hoped he knew the internet was coming Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces James to the show 02:21 – The company that James exited was Tangozebra 02:26 – They found the name by accident and in 1999, they couldn't find a .com address 03:17 – It was initially bootstrapped and they eventually raised capital 03:49 – They had trouble articulating what they were doing 04:24 – They raised $1.6M and part of the business went to a media group for 5 years before it was sold 04:49 – Tangozebra was sold to Google for $30M 05:15 – After the exit, James spent 6 months creating a business plan 06:19 – James launched Rockabox (now Scoota) in 2007 with his co-founder, Torie 06:51 – James had put in his own money at the start of the business 07:08 – To date, they've raised £12M 07:15 – Scoota is a technology company specializing in programmatic technology 07:40 – Scoota charges a low cost per thousand fee with a benchmark of £1.50 per thousand 08:05 – There's also a managing service where Scoota takes a percentage 08:37 – Self-service is high-margin and media is low 09:17 – Two-thirds of the revenue comes from the self-service side 09:30 – Team size is 30—based in London and looking to open a New York office 09:53 – Scoota has global campaigns as well 10:41 – In the early days, James would make up all sorts of things just to get new customers 10:59 – In 1999, James had a conversation with a journalist where he spilled out mockups that gave them the exposure they needed 12:17 – Suddenly, there was a story about them 13:00 – Average number of customers 13:33 – 40 agencies and hundreds of brands 14:04 – It was in 2013 when Scoota broke their million dollar ARR mark 14:26 – In 2016, Scoota hit $10M from their managing service side 15:50 – Average ARR in 2016 was a little under $5M 17:33 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Digital advertising has improved tremendously profitable and continues to grow. Continue to create something even after your first, big exit. At the start of every business, you have to do what you can to get the first customer.