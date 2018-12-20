



812: Crypto: $3m Raised, He's Build the SSL for Cryptocurrency

Zooko Wilcox. He's the creator of Zcash and has more than 20 years of experience in open decentralized systems, cryptography and information security along with startups in general. He's recognized for his work in Digicash, Mojonation and many other things that he has worked on. He's also the founder of Least Authority. If you're following him on Twitter, you'll know that he sometimes blog about health science and is very active in Twitter and the crypto space. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Constellation Games What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Signal How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "That he would start learning by doing than learning from going to school" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:44 – Nathan introduces Zooko to the show 02:28 – Zcash is a cryptocurrency similar to bitcoin 02:55 – Zcash is like the SSL version of bitcoin 03:20 – Zooko explains why additional security is needed in the crypto space 04:33 – Bitcoin is mainly used for payment transactions 04:40 – Other uses of blockchain is widely proliferating and apply the same technology 05:18 – In any transaction, you need to protect not only the identity of the person, but the transaction in the system as well 05:38 – In bitcoin, there's no identity needed for the bitcoin address but the flow of funds—where the bitcoin is going may be visible to anyone who's in the blockchain 06:55 – Zooko shares his partnership with JP Morgan for their blockchain security solution 07:00 – They had an open, public blockchain which is as global as bitcoin 07:26 – The Zcash blockchain has had huge success going around the world 07:50 – It was successful because it made it to the top tier of the blockchain system 08:50 – Zooko really wanted Zcash currency to be more available globally and they received more users from China 10:00 – Yunbi is one of the exchangers in China 10:45 – The strategy was to attract users from different places 11:13 – Some crypto projects have pre-money and some have ICOs or pre-sale 11:44 – The Zcash blockchain started mining, where people can get their own Zcash tokens 12:44 – Zooko changed the algorithm for mining coins 14:30 – Zooko has raised $3M and promised investors that they will get a cut from the mining 15:28 – There are transaction fees, but it's different from what the investors get from the mining 15:45 – It's the miners who give the share of the reward over to the founder and they choose to do so 16:17 – Zcash is still early in the space 17:06 – The fundraising happened early 2015 17:50 – Zcash has a unique structure to their system 19:35 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: While blockchain system is known to be secure, it doesn't hurt to have additional security features in place with cryptocurrency. ICOs and pre-sales are quite the trend for blockchain companies. You can't learn everything from going to school—learn by DOING.