816: Crypto: With $1b+ Cap, DASH Wants to be a Better Venmo

Ryan Taylor. He's currently the CEO of the Dash Core Team. Dash is an innovative digital currency that offers a number of improvements over bitcoin. Ryan is an expert in the payments industry with over 15 years of experience in financial services and technology. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Mastering Bitcoin What CEO do you follow? – Jack Welch Favorite online tool? — BitInfoCharts How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Don't worry about what everyone else has to say, follow what you really want to do" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:41 – Nathan introduces Ryan to the show 02:21 – Dash is based on the bitcoin code base and operates with the same level of security 02:28 – Dash has improved in 3 areas: 02:31 – First is governance that allows people to vote on changes 02:49 – Second area is that it's self-funded 03:14 – Dash has incentives for people to contribute to the network 03:25 – Dash received its own funding from the network itself to operate 03:44 – There are masternode owners in Dash 05:48 – Team size is 50 05:55 – Dash currently has 15 open positions 06:44 – Dash has a more sophisticated economic system than the early coins 07:00 – Getting donations for funds is what is primarily happening in the bitcoin world 07:46 – Alot of them are ICOs that don't have an ongoing source of revenue to sustain themselves 08:15 – Ryan's opinion on Civic's model 09:00 – Dash currently has 4500-4600 masternodes, which is a marketplace 09:39 – An owner can own more than 1 masternode 09:52 – There's no way to know the number of masternode owners 11:22 – The outcome of a vote 11:30 – There are people who don't vote, but there's a minimum threshold 12:30 – Utility-wise, Dash is aiming to create a world-class payment system 12:39 – Some tokens are focused on smart contracts while Dash focuses on the payment 13:05 – Dash is launching their landmark product next year called Evolution 13:42 – Dash is aiming to make payments as convenient and secure as possible 14:31 – The treasury is where they allocate transaction fees and block rewards that all cryptocurrency collect 14:55 – With Dash, 45% goes to miners, 45% to infrastructure or masternode owners and 10% is set aside to the treasury 15:33 – The treasury pot currently has $1.2M and the network is extremely well-funded 16:20 – Dash incentivises each component of the network for it to remain functional 16:44 – Dash has integrations that they've funded 17:00 – Charlie Shrem just gave them a proposal to create a US debit card 17:14 – Dash has worked with Alt36 17:36 – Dash has funded cards 18:00 – Dash's miner plus masternode combo allows things to be done instantly 19:42 – Ryan left his job at a multi-million dollar hedge fund to start Dash 19:50 – Ryan believes that there's monetary and non-monetary rewards at stake with Dash 20:10 – Dash has the potential to bring cryptocurrency to a whole new audience 20:30 – Most of those involved have put their own stake into the network 21:29 – "My incentives are perfectly aligned with the network, the way it should be" 22:18 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: A blockchain company that uses its own network to fund itself remains self-sustaining and self-functioning. Most ICOs rely on donations for funds, which can be unstable. Ignore the noise—do what YOU want to do.