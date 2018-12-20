



817: SaaS: DemandBase Raises $65m More, $90m+ ARR, Leading ABM Space, IPO Next?

Chris Golec. He's built three, successful, technology businesses in the last 18 years. Today, he's the founder and CEO of Demandbase and his mission is to transform B2B advertising, marketing and sales through innovations and digital technology. Today, hundreds of blue chip enterprises across financial services, hi-tech, manufacturing, healthcare and telecom industries have adopted a demand based on the B2B marketing platform and account-based marketing technology to dramatically improve the way they acquire and grow customers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces Chris to the show 02:28 – In the last two years, Chris has seen that there's a dramatic increase in demand 03:13 – Chris is seeing 50% growth in revenue this year 03:22 – Demandbase just closed funding of $65M in May 2017, which is on top of the $90M they've raised 03:50 – Chris shares the reason that they've raised another round 03:53 – The ABM category 04:10 – Demandbase has developed new innovations 05:27 – ABM is more of a business process and Demandbase is much more of a platform 05:41 – Demandbase has multiple products integrated into their solution 06:10 – Demandbase was launched in 2007 06:22 – Demandbase currently has a lot of options 06:33 – Salesforce and Marketo are getting into the ABM category as well 08:25 – By the end of 2017, they'll pass the $100M revenue mark 09:00 – Demandbase's customer expansion 09:44 – Current customer count is around 400-600 09:57 – Team size is 300 10:17 – Demandbase will probably break even or be cashflow positive in Q1 or Q2 of 2018 10:55 – Demandbase is increasing investments ahead of plan and that allows them to generate new products 11:13 – It makes new customers come to the platform 11:44 – Demandbase has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York and London 12:25 – Demandbase has 50-60 quota-carrying reps, 20-25 in marketing, 10-15 HR and the rest are in data, R&D and engineering 13:20 – Account-based marketing allows you to save a lot of money 13:58 – Customers pay annually 14:09 – Payback period is around 12 months 14:33 – Chris is lenient with their payback period 15:13 – LTV 15:30 – Chris won't barter just to acquire new customers