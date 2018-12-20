Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
817: SaaS: DemandBase Raises $65m More, $90m+ ARR, Leading ABM Space, IPO Next?
Chris Golec. He’s built three, successful, technology businesses in the last 18 years. Today, he’s the founder and CEO of Demandbase and his mission is to transform B2B advertising, marketing and sales through innovations and digital technology. Today, hundreds of blue chip enterprises across financial services, hi-tech, manufacturing, healthcare and telecom industries have adopted a demand based on the B2B marketing platform and account-based marketing technology to dramatically improve the way they acquire and grow customers. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Straight from the Gut What CEO do you follow? – Marc Benioff, Steve Jobs, Jack Welch and Sundar Pichai Favorite online tool? — Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Don't start a company just to NOT work for someone else   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces Chris to the show 02:28 – In the last two years, Chris has seen that there’s a dramatic increase in demand 03:13 – Chris is seeing 50% growth in revenue this year 03:22 – Demandbase just closed funding of $65M in May 2017, which is on top of the $90M they’ve raised 03:50 – Chris shares the reason that they’ve raised another round 03:53 – The ABM category 04:10 – Demandbase has developed new innovations 05:27 – ABM is more of a business process and Demandbase is much more of a platform 05:41 – Demandbase has multiple products integrated into their solution 06:10 – Demandbase was launched in 2007 06:22 – Demandbase currently has a lot of options 06:33 – Salesforce and Marketo are getting into the ABM category as well 08:25 – By the end of 2017, they’ll pass the $100M revenue mark 09:00 – Demandbase’s customer expansion 09:44 – Current customer count is around 400-600 09:57 – Team size is 300 10:17 – Demandbase will probably break even or be cashflow positive in Q1 or Q2 of 2018 10:55 – Demandbase is increasing investments ahead of plan and that allows them to generate new products 11:13 – It makes new customers come to the platform 11:44 – Demandbase has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York and London 12:25 – Demandbase has 50-60 quota-carrying reps, 20-25 in marketing, 10-15 HR and the rest are in data, R&D and engineering 13:20 – Account-based marketing allows you to save a lot of money 13:58 – Customers pay annually 14:09 – Payback period is around 12 months 14:33 – Chris is lenient with their payback period 15:13 – LTV 15:30 – Chris won’t barter just to acquire new customers 17:44 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Raising a large amount of capital will help develop the business quickly. Account-based marketing can save you more money. When you start a company, you’re working for EVERYONE.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
