819: AdTech: Bake Off Leads to Major Acquisition and $100m+ In Media Spend Under Management

Sandy Lohr. She's a mother, wife, dog lover and leader of one of the best advertising technology teams in Silicon Beach. Growing up in the industry, she transitioned from client side to tech provider over 2 years ago. Her team strives daily to help local businesses globally find the best customer with her company, MatchCraft. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Jab Jab Jab Right Hook What CEO do you follow? – Susan Wojcicki Favorite online tool? — Accompany How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Be humble" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:44 – Nathan introduces Sandy to the show 02:18 – MatchCraft performs well and keeps its customers 02:46 – MatchCraft is a tech company in the adtech space 02:52 – 2018 will be MatchCraft's 20th year 03:02 – MatchCraft matches buyers and sellers and has mastered the craft for doing so 03:10 – MatchCraft has 2 founders who came up with the strategy in 1998 03:21 – Sandy is the CEO and she joined MatchCraft 2 years ago 03:40 – MatchCraft acquired the client side of the company in 2014 03:50 – MatchCraft has a technology platform that helps run programmatic searches 04:15 – MatchCraft has been doing it a long time with scalability 04:50 – MatchCraft is a managing service and SaaS model 04:59 – The managing service is 70% of the business 05:46 – MatchCraft doesn't work with any merchants 06:06 – Resellers of MatchCraft have over 6000 sales reps globally 06:23 – Resellers pay MatchCraft their media fee 06:35 – For the managing service, the fee is 17% to 12% depending on the volume 07:08 – MatchCraft has strategy discussions with their resellers 07:27 – The SaaS model varies, too 07:57 – MatchCraft provides ad copy in different languages and formats 08:50 – On the SaaS side, fees can go up to 7% of media spend depending on the volume 09:50 – MatchCraft is a privately held company 10:33 – Prior to MatchCraft, Sandy was on the client side and she was working for Advance Publications Inc. 11:30 – Sandy shares what she was doing prior to MatchCraft 13:15 – Advance Local Inc. bought MatchCraft and Sandy is now the active CEO in MatchCraft 14:08 – Sandy's background has always been in marketing and she enjoys learning about technology everyday 14:25 – MatchCraft's team size is nearly 100 and they promote diversity with their global offices 15:13 – MatchCraft doesn't have to raise capital 15:39 – "We have extremely aggressive goals" 16:19 – MatchCraft has grown 26%, year over year 16:45 – MatchCraft has processed more than $100M ad spend annually 17:03 – Sandy's opinion on the idea of Time being sold and what she would do if they buy one of Time's brands 19:43 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There's nothing you cannot learn that you really WANT to learn. If your product is performing well, people will remain loyal to you and to your product/service. Acquiring a company requires your due diligence—make sure it's WORTH it.