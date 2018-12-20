Podcast / The Top
820: How to Bankrupt a $4m/yr Business then Relaunch as SaaS
Mateo Munoz. He’s the COO and managing director of the Americas for Duuzra or Duzzra Group. Mateo has been a crucial part of the management team that helped the company turnaround from group consultancy to its second series A and is leading it from its service-based model to a SaaS-based model. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Never Eat Alone What CEO do you follow? – Falon Fatemi Favorite online tool? — Glow Baby and Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Listen a little bit more”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:49 – Nathan introduces Mateo to the show 02:25 – Duuzra was launched in 2012 as an event technology company 02:35 – It was on prem and they’ve worked with different companies 02:58 – They saw where the market was going; so, they started a solution on the cloud 03:18 – They got a little bit of the model wrong and there was some mismanagement 03:31 – They’ve burned $3M from 2012-2015 03:40 – Their current CEO is from a venture-traditional bank 04:14 – Duuzra then rolled over and Mateo had to deal with the IRS because of their back taxes 04:52 – Duzzra Group is from UK 05:15 – Duzzra was opened up in USA as an Inc. founded by the original management group 06:12 – Duzzra had their Series A 06:45 – In 2016, Duzzra made over £2M 07:12 – Current team size is 30 from the 80 people in 2015 07:19 – Duzzra raised £2.3M in their series A 07:32 – 20 people are in the UK, the rest are remote and are from other countries 08:17 – Mateo was the VP in marketing and he also had his own advertising company 08:42 – Mateo was offered the MD role by the CEO, he also acquired some equity 09:11 – Series A was a typical venture, but it was done through private wealth 09:28 – They’re currently looking into raising £5M for series B 09:39 – Duzzra just released their SaaS product coming in as a beta product 10:05 – Target revenue for 2017 10:24 – Duzzra currently has a great team that is doing an amazing job 11:24 – The valuation will be important, but they also want the investors to be happy with their series B 12:30 – Duzzra has invested $400K on their new product 13:08 – An average pay per customer is $2500 a month 13:11 – The benchmark for Duzzra’s predictable revenue was the license for the actual event 13:39 – Duzzra is moving to a completely different model 13:51 – Duzzra is now a content delivery and engagement tool with analytics on the back end 13:58 – Applications can be packaged quickly and easily 14:36 – Duzzra currently has 10 paying customers for the SaaS side and they still have their full-service suite 15:13 – CAC is around $3500 17:15 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Sometimes you have to accept that there will be loss at times while building a company. If the business can maintain its credibility (even after burning millions) investors will still trust you and will invest. Listen to others and learn from them; don’t try to do it all on your own.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
