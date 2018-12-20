



821: Crypto: $17m Raised to Speed Up Mining Blocks Using New "Validators"

Jae Kwon. After graduating from Cornell in 2005 with a BS degree in Computer Science, he worked as a developer at Alexa and Yelp and has co-founded iDonethis, a productivity service. He since worked on open-source projects including a CoffeeScript compiler and interpreter written in Javascript, an end-to-end encrypted email system called Scramble.io, and a cryptocurrency exchange. He invented and refined The Tendermint Consensus Algorithm with the aim of liberating the blockchain from the costs and drawbacks of proof-of-work mining. His mission is to make the technology more accessible in order to accelerate the adoption of decentralized ledger technology. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Snow Crash What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — GitHub and Chat How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Find the problem and solve it" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:37 – Nathan introduces Jae to the show 02:46 – Bitcoin is something that you want to be small and accessible 03:10 – Blockchain is not owned by any entity but is still secure 03:24 – Tendermint is one of the engines that enable the creation of blockchain 04:05 – Tendermint's partner in Europe is Ponton 04:46 – Tendermint was initially self-funded by Jae 05:03 – Jae saw the need to build Tendermint 05:08 – People were struggling with bitcoin fork 05:51 – Proof of work is how bitcoin secures itself, which is like a lottery system 06:40 – The transaction fee for block reward in bitcoin is much smaller 07:55 – Proof of work in the blockchain has its drawbacks 08:30 – The validators are the users of Tendermint—they validate the block and sign off and vote on what the next block should be 09:20 – Jae's opinion on Dash's masternode 09:50 – Cosmos is the internet of blockchain 10:18 – Jae has all in his money in Tendermint 10:31 – Team size is 20 10:40 – Tendermint was funded through a fundraiser 11:00 – "We avoid the term ICO because we don't want to be associated with a security offering" 11:13 – Tendermint released their own token and they'll create the cosmos hub 11:30 – The tokens will allow you to vote on the blockchain 12:10 – Tendermint had a cap of $17M 12:32 – They were accepting bitcoin and ether in exchange of an atom 13:00 – Part of the liquidation went to the Cosmos software and development 14:00 – Out of the $17M, less than $3M has been liquidated so far 15:47 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The block reward in the blockchain allows people to not just earn tokens, but contribute as well. Keep your liquidation conservative and focus on the development of your product. If you see a problem and you think you can create the solution, DO IT.