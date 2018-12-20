



822: SaaS: 25 Years Old and $250k+ in MRR, Here's Trick to Starting With No Developers

Ian Blair. He founded BuildFire while he was in college and has grown up to become one of the most successful app builders with 30 employees and close to 10K apps in the app store. His expertise is online marketing and growth hacking. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – David Skok and Jason Lemkin Favorite online tool? — Ahrefs How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Ian wished he would have taken a crash course on how the world actually works Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:55 – Nathan introduces Ian to the show 02:37 – BuildFire is a mobile app building platform that allows non-technical people to build their own app with no coding required 02:50 – BuildFire is like the WordPress for mobile app 03:18 – BuildFire allows customization 03:36 – Ian started BuildFire in college 03:40 – BuildFire has a reseller program 04:18 – In 2013, they were making $300K a year 04:32 – It was just for white labelling 04:42 – BuildFire was officially built with the technology in 2014 05:02 – BuildFire has raised $2.5M so far in a convertible note 05:46 – It was in 2015 when BuildFire broke their $1M a year mark 06:20 – In January of 2016, BuildFire 2.0 was launched where they added customization 06:48 – Since then, things took off 07:05 – In December 2016, BuildFire was doing a little less than $300K a month 07:33 – This year, BuildFire is developing 07:59 – BuildFire has an ongoing subscription fee and upfront payment 08:20 – BuildFire is getting close to $200K a month for their SaaS side 08:33 – BuildFire is now leaning more into their professional services 09:15 – Total number of customers 09:25 – Customers pay starts at $59, $149 or $499 a month 09:50 – Average a month is around $400 per customer 10:40 – Team size is 40 10:57 – Ian self-funded BuildFire initially 11:11 – Their current CTO started the initial development for BuildFire 12:00 – BuildFire gets customers mainly through online marketing 12:20 – Paid ads spend is around $10K a month 12:30 – BuildFire also has a lot of organic traffic and they're going to tradeshows as well 13:48 – Monthly logo churn 14:25 – Revenue churn 14:50 – BuildFire is on its way to a more predictable revenue model by the end of 2017 15:31 – CAC 17:00 – SaaS businesses are capital intensive 20:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Listen to your customers and make adjustments to your products depending on their needs. Online marketing is a necessity for every businesses. College won't teach you how the real world works.