823: SaaS: Pre Rev SF Based with $3.3m Raised Aiming to Help SMB's Build Mobile Apps, Will People Pay?

Arun Saigal. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Thunkable, a Ycombinator-backed startup in San Francisco. Thunkable is a platform that allows anyone to build their own mobile app without needing to know how to code. Prior to Thunkable, Arun was the lead android developer at Quizlet. He also worked at Khan Academy, Aspiring Minds and Google. He holds a BS in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – High Output Management What CEO do you follow? – Shantanu Narayen Favorite online tool? — Google Calendar How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7-7.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Investing in others is one of the best ways to invest in yourself” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:26 – Nathan introduces Arun to the show 02:13 – Thunkable is a drag-and-drop tool to make a mobile app 02:23 – The space is quite crowded 03:08 – Thunkable is simple but powerful enough for non-coders to have a powerful app 03:20 – Thunkable is currently free 03:34 – Thunkable has raised $3.3M to date 03:59 – Arun shares why they’ve raised first before implementing a paywall 04:07 – They wanted to hire the team and have the platform that they needed with the money raised 04:30 – They’ll start charging in a few months 04:48 – Thunkable was launched in 2016 04:53 – Team size is 10 05:16 – Thunkable has turned on their revenue for a small stream 05:35 – The charge is a high 5-figures and is an annual contract 06:16 – Long-term model: charge for a premium product 06:36 – When they turn-on their features, that’s when Thunkable will charge 07:25 – Arun saw problems they didn’t know existed from those who were building an app for Thunkable 08:30 – Arun wants to help people who really need an app for free to solve their problems 09:00 – The conversations they’ll have with people who will use Thunkable for profit 09:24 – Target price is $20 a month 09:40 – Arun believes they can maintain profitability 10:14 – Arun believes that SMBs need Thunkable more than the enterprise businesses 11:03 – Thunkable’s goal is to capture most of the apps from the app store 12:38 – December 2017 MRR goal is $10K 14:16 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Assist those who need help in any way that you can. Choose your timing wisely when it comes to putting up your paywall. You learn and grow by investing in other people. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives