824: Brilliant Ad Tech Hedge: $8m Managed Services Firm RockerBox Adds $1k/mo SaaS Product

Ron Jacobson. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Rockerbox and Hindsight. Ron was a project manager at AppNexus and a proud McGill alumni. Follow him on Twitter. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Made in America What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Favorite online tool? — Spectacle How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “There are going to be a lot of highs and there are going to be a lot of lows, but you just got too keep moving” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:36 – Nathan introduces Ron to the show 02:01 – Rockerbox is an online marketing technology company 02:09 – Hindsight is a secondary offering which is an off-site analytics platform, complementary to Rockerbox 02:28 – Rockerbox is a management service and Hindsight is the SaaS part 03:00 – Rockerbox was launched in early 2014 03:03 – Team size is 18 03:13 – Target customers are marketers 03:25 – Rockerbox has partnerships with publishers and data providers 04:40 – Through different partnerships, they’re able to know the source of potential customers 05:25 – First year revenue was $640K gross 05:30 – 2015: under $2M , 2016 was around $4M and it will probably be $8M this year 05:48 – 10% of the customers are on Hindsight 06:50 – In 2016, Rockerbox has served 50 customers 07:19 – Hindsight currently has around 13 customers with a MRR of $16K 07:43 – Some of Rockerbox’s customers are Vimeo and Vanguard 08:16 – CAC and LTV 08:26 – No logo and revenue churn yet 08:50 – Some small companies can’t scale and their pricing is “take it or leave it” 09:32 – 5 team members are focused on Hindsight 09:59 – Hindsight is self-funded and is based on Rockerbox 10:14 – Ron shares why they raised funding despite doubling Rockerbox’s ARR 11:05 – Ron has reached out to people whom he hasn’t talked to for decades just to acquire new customers 11:16 – Ron shares the content of his email 13:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Having fewer customers with a larger paywall works well, it allows you to focus more on your customers’ needs. Stick to your pricing and your target market. Through the highs and lows, just KEEP MOVING. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives