825: SaaS: 4 Founders, 150 Customers Paying $30k for Pipeline and Revenue Management

Bonnie Crater. She's the CEO of Full Circle Insights. She's a 5-time VP of marketing and executive at many software companies in Silicon Valley. She's been named one of the 100 Most Influential Women by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and one of the Top 20 Women to Watch by Sales Lead Management Association. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:53 – Nathan introduces Bonnie to the show 02:24 – Full Circle Insights helps marketing people accurately measure and track the impact of their marketing campaigns on pipeline and revenue 02:50 – Full Circle Insights has an annual contract and usual contract which pays $30K a year 03:00 – Full Circle Insights launched their product in 2012, but it was started in 2010 03:10 – "Never start a company on December 31st" 03:18 – The IRS would want a tax return for 1 day of business 03:51 – Bonnie quit her VP of marketing job prior to Full Circle Insights 03:58 – Bonnie was invited by her friends to start Full Circle Insights and there are 4 founders 04:20 – Two of the founders were from Salesforce, including Bonnie 04:49 – Full Circle Insights is built on Salesforce 05:01 – Full Circle Insights was on Salesforce's AppExchange 05:54 – Bonnie was a CEO in 2001, but it was a failure and she had to hire and fire a hundreds of people 07:35 – Bonnie was a VP of marketing a couple of times with different companies after the failure 08:04 – Full Circle Insights was initially bootstrapped, they raised $11M 08:14 – They raised money because they were going broke 08:21 – They were paying themselves 08:50 – First capital was raised in 2012 09:12 – Her first product was built from the money the founders had put in 09:32 – Dan, the CTO, is the developer 09:53 – Full Circle Insights has around 150 customers 10:12 – Team size is 35 10:38 – 8 in engineering and product, 12 in sales, 4-5 in marketing, 7-8 in customer success and some in accounting 11:17 – Full Circle Insights have broken around $4M in ARR 11:33 – Full Circle Insights' model is to double, then triple 12:33 – Full Circle Insights has 90% renewal rate 12:40 – Churn is usually from acquisition and CMO changes 13:26 – Bonnie was hoping to have a 100% renewal rate in the coming years 14:37 – Full Circle Insights has a sales rep who has a puppy that he brought to the tradeshow 14:53 – The puppy became a booth magnet and they were able to acquire new customers 15:25 – Fully weighted CAC is $18-20K 15:30 – Payback period is less than 6 months 16:30 – Lowest marketing expenses is digital marketing and the biggest is from tradeshows and events 17:31 – LTV 18:30 – Full Circle Insights' new VP of sales 19:01 – ARR target is $7M 3 Key Points: Never start your business on the last day of the year. We all make mistakes and we just have to learn from it—just don't make the same mistake twice. Be creative and do what you need to do to draw new customers in.