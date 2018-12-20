



The Top

826: AdTech: Bootstrapped to $1m-$10m With 20% EBIDTA Margin

Christian Geissendoerfer. He's the CEO of Yoose, the leading expert in location-based advertising in Asia and Europe. He's an entrepreneur passionate about building businesses and leading teams. He recently started something parallel to Yoose which is a German Accelerator in Southeast Asia that helps German startups expand into that region. He loves living in Singapore and Vietnam, traveling the world and learning languages. He's fluent in German, English, French and Spanish. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – A Monk and the Riddle What CEO do you follow? – CEO Collaborative Group Favorite online tool? — Xero and Zapier How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Do it over again" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces Christian to the show 02:28 – Yoose is a location-based mobile advertising company 02:36 – Yoose helps brands to target people in specific geographic locations 03:28 – Yoose is aggregating inventory from different mobile networks 04:05 – Yoose is buying the inventory for the company and running campaigns on specific locations 04:25 – Yoose is selling a premium product 04:42 – Yoose charges per CPM 04:59 – There's current request for CPC charges 05:23 – Yoose was launched in 2008, in Berlin, and moved to Singapore in 2010 06:00 – 2016 revenue is in the million dollar figure range 06:08 – Team size is 15 and the majority are based in Vietnam 06:16 – Yoose is a bootstrapped business 07:12 – Yoose is working on a different platform based on audience profiles and attribution 08:10 – Customers use Yoose over their competitors because of the full service they offer 08:49 – Yoose is also geographically focused 09:12 – Yoose is currently working with the major media agencies and secondary agencies 09:35 – There are 25-30 agencies in total 09:47 – Yoose has partnerships in different countries that they serve too 10:32 – Yoose and the partners both take a cut from the charges 10:45 – "We are transparent on costs on both sides" 11:00 – The EBIT (Earnings Before Interests and Taxes) margin in the space vary 11:14 – Yoose is in the middle of the margin, depending on the country 11:43 – At this stage, Christian is putting the capital back into the company 12:46 – Christian has put all his personal money into starting Yoose 13:08 – Christian has worked in France prior to Yoose 13:43 – Christian initially wanted to build something similar to Tinder 15:33 – German Accelerator works with the German government and has been in the US market for 5 years, they're now expanding to Southeast Asia 16:05 – Christian gets his salary from the government 17:32 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Be transparent with your partners, so you'll gain their trust. This will also lead to more partnerships. The corporate world can help shape and grow your skills but don't regret taking another route to succeed. Create something that you want, yourself.