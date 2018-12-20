



The Top

828: AdTech: MobFox Acquired for $14m by Matomy, Now $36m+ in Ad Spend Annually

Gil Klein from MobFox where he's the managing director and a C-level executive at Matomy Media Group. Having joined the company in 2006, he's been the member of the executive management team since 2014. He previously served as senior VP of media and senior VP of clients for this particular group. He holds an MBA in International Management from the College of Management in Israel. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Brian O'Kelley Favorite online tool? — LinkedIn How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Travel even more than you already have, experiment, take a lot of risks and spend as much time as you can with your family Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:57 – Nathan introduces Gil to the show 02:30 – Matomy is a global performance company that holds a few entities 02:44 – Gil personally runs and oversees MobFox, which is an mobile in-app audience SSP acquired by Matomy in 2014 03:15 – The acquisition was for $12M in cash 03:30 – Gil was with Matomy since 2006 and he helped the company grow 04:00 – MobFox makes money when their clients make money 04:17 – The tools of MobFox are usually for the developers and publishers focused on the in-app space 04:48 – MobFox tries to contact the best demand partners in the space like YuMe, AppNexus and PocketMath 05:50 – In 2015, MobFox generated $18M of the transaction volume 06:10 – MobFox's charges depend on the deals they have 06:32 – MobFox usually keeps 17-20% of the transaction 06:56 – MobFox has grown to 36% 07:09 – Gil believes that MobFox is currently in a great space 07:51 – In 2017, Gil's goal is to stretch as much as he can 08:21 – MobFox is currently working with 20-30K publishers, 4K are SDK-based 09:13 – MobFox currently has 180 DSP (Demand Side Platforms) 09:35 – A single DSP can have a thousand advertisers 09:42 – "We connect to a programmatic player" 10:00 – Current headcount of MobFox is 73-74 10:11 – 50 are engineers and the rest in sales, retention, HR and finance 10:26 – MobFox team is global 11:29 – Gil can and will do anything to get new customers, like suddenly showing up with presents and asking for a meeting 12:23 – "I try to listen to the customer" 13:15 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Set numbers for your goals, but aim to SURPASS those numbers. Find the best partnerships that you can where you can mutually benefit each other. Don't hesitate to TAKE risks!