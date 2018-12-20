



829: SaaS: Will He Get $25m Valuation on $1m ARR in Predictive Analytics Space?

Christopher Day. He's been a successful entrepreneur, having sold two companies to a Fortune 100 company before turning 40. He's had businesses from residential painting to investment banking doing cross-border M&A transactions. Along the way, he has found time to mentor other entrepreneurs and participates in helping solve legislative issues to foster entrepreneurial growth in the State of Indiana. He's now building a platform with DemandJump that is looking to solve prescriptive analytics and qualified traffic. The DemandJump team has discovered marketers only have 20% visibility of their actual ecosystem. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Jack Welch Favorite online tool? — One Pager How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "The power of relationships" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:48 – Nathan introduces Christopher to the show 02:36 – DemandJump sells their platform on a subscription basis 02:41 – They have annual subscriptions and professional services 03:10 – 82% of the revenue is from SaaS, 1% is from a one-time payment and the rest is for the other model 03:48 – DemandJump allows marketers to have 100% visibility of their competitive ecosystem, which is the first time this has been made possible in history 04:57 – They show marketers where to focus to capture traffic from their competitors 05:15 – Average annual contract value is $45K with beta customers 05:30 – Average annual contract value now is $100K -$250K 05:43 – DemandJump has started to work with mid-market companies 06:00 – Self-service for mid-market will be from $200 to hundred million 06:27 – DemandJump currently has 22 customers 06:50 – DemandJump is getting close to their million dollar revenue mark 07:11 – DemandJump was launched in 2015 07:36 – The traffic cloud was built in October 2016 08:05 – 2016 revenue was $165K 08:20 – MRR by December 2016 was $10K 08:30 – 2017 goal is to hit $1.5 in ARR 08:54 – DemandJump raised $4M with 18 Angel investors on their board 10:08 – DemandJump is looking to raise another $5M with a 15% pre-money valuation 11;12 – Christopher sold software companies before 12:00 – Annual logo churn is 8-9% 12:24 – Annual revenue churn is almost the same with logo churn 13:00 – CAC is around $10K 13:31 – Most of DemandJump's customers pay annually upfront 13:55 – Paid marketing spend was around $5K 14:19 – 40% of DemandJump's budget goes to sales and marketing 15:49 – They will double or triple their paid marketing spend because of their target 17:20 – Assumed LTV is 36 months 18:54 – Team headcount is 17 19:29 – They're all based in Indiana 19:40 – 7 are in engineering, 3 focus on customer success, 3 on sales, 2 on marketing and a newly hired CFO 21:17 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Marketers will have a HUGE advantage if they have 100% visibility of their ecosystem. Paid marketing should be aligned to your target market, otherwise you're just wasting your money. Relationships and networking is of the UTMOST importance.