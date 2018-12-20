



830: SaaS: With $20m Raised, $10m+ ARR, He's For Enterprise Customer Management on Social Media

Josh March. He’s the founder and CEO of Conversocial, a customer engagement solution that helps businesses increase their customer loyalty by enabling effortless, in-the-moment, customer service to social and mobile channels. The largest global firms including Google, Sprint, Hertz and Hyatt Hotels turn to his platform to deliver an amazing, social, first, customer service experience at a large scale. He previously founded the leading social application platform, iPlatform, one of the world’s first Facebook preferred developer which was acquired in 2012. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Four Steps to the Epiphany What CEO do you follow? – Ben Horowitz Favorite online tool? — Twitter How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Be more self-aware and your own thinking can become your bias Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Josh to the show 02:51 – iPlatform was sold to Betapond in 2012 03:28 – The acquisition was a mix of cash and equity 03:53 – Conversocial is an enterprise SaaS product 04:20 – Conversocial follows up on customers through social media sites 04:38 – Conversocial collects messages from different social media channels and analyzes them 05:04 – Conversocial has raised $20M of venture capital 05:33 – Conversocial started from iPlatform 06:00 – Josh saw that they needed to move quickly with Conversocial, so they raised funds 06:29 – The first round was $2.5M and was a priced equity round 07:24 – Some of Conversocial’s customers were an upsell from iPlatform 07:34 – Team size is around 100 08:00 – Josh was initially involved with the product development of Conversocial and as they grew and hired great people, he began shifting more of his time to customer acquisition 09:33 – Their biggest customer pays around a million dollars annually 09:50 – Conversocial also has customers who pay from $25K to $200K 11:00 – Conversocial focuses on customer care 12:00 – The need for a customer contact center is greatly increasing 12:28 – Conversocial currently has 200 clients 13:30 – Conversocial has passed their $10M ARR mark 14:12 – Conversocial has a higher logo churn with small companies 14:47 – Conversocial’s net churn is around 120% 16:21 – Josh flies a lot just to meet customers 17:48 – Fully weighted CAC varies dramatically depending on the deals 18:24 – Payback period is around 18 months 18:43 – Josh won’t sell to Sprinklr 19:10 – Josh thinks Sprinklr’s vision is far off of Conversocial’s vision 20:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Focus on the needs of the customers and figure out how you can solve their problems. Social media is being used not only for marketing, but for customer service as well. An entrepreneur should go the “extra mile” just to get a client. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives