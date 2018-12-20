Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
831: You Have $10k, Should You Defer or Deduct?
Garrett Gunderson. He’s the chief wealth architect at Wealth Factory and author of the New York Times’ bestseller, Killing Sacred Cows. Wealth Factory helps entrepreneurs optimize cash flow, streamline their finances and keep more of their hard-earned money so they can make more powerful investments in their best wealth sector—their business. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Scaling Up and The War of Art What CEO do you follow? – Rich Christiansen Favorite online tool? — OmniFocus How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “It will be okay and I don’t mean to stress as much as I did”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Garrett to the show 02:10 – It took Garrett two years of contemplating before writing Killing Sacred Cows 03:26 – Garrett worked with a publisher and the promotion firm Green Leaf 04:30 – Garrett is earning higher royalties for his book deal than the usual 05:00 – The possibility for bigger redistribution impacted the book deal 05:35 – Garrett was able to sell copies of the book even before it came out 06:10 – Garrett decided to have a publisher because it was more relevant than to self-publish 07:10 – Garrett self-published The Rockefellers last year 08:22 – Garrett co-published New Rules to Get Rich with Nightingale 08:45 – Garrett has self-published a few books which are more profitable than the one he made with the publisher 09:30 – Just because you’re starting a business doesn’t mean you know about investing 10:00 – For investing, investor DNA needs to be considered 10:04 – The core values, drivers and diversification 10:43 – There’s no magic product or magic investment 11:40 – Nathan shares how he deals with his real estate investments 12:10 – People think they need to invest because the money is there 12:40 – It is more important to invest in the RIGHT opportunity and something that we KNOW 13:50 – There are good, bad and lucky investors—but don’t rely on luck 14:37 – In terms of taxes: 14:42 – Never confuse deferral with deductions 16:00 – Garrett shares his stance on deferrals 16:54 – Tax should be a secondary consideration 18:00 – Garrett shares how he makes money 18:14 – Garrett works with entrepreneurs with $1-10M in ARR 19:10 – Garrett doesn’t offer asset management, they’re more on financial and cash flow management side 19:40 – Garrett’s co-founder passed away in 2006 from a plane crash 20:20 – Wealth Factory’s income is steady and they’ve raised their fees substantially 21:20 – “We’re the very best people” 21:31 – 2017 revenue goal 22:27 – Wealth Factory has 10 new customers monthly 22:37 – Team size is 20 24:04 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Investing and starting a business are two very different things. Deferrals are different than deductions. Billionaires don’t have the best financial advice.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.