



The Top

832: SaaS: Machine Learning and AI for Re-Engaging Customers, $250k ACV and $1.5m Raised

Victor Szczerba. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Yeti Data, solving big data problems for customers. Prior experience includes running product strategy at the data division at SAP. He was a McKinsey consultant and sales VP for Tadpole Computer and Utopy. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One and How to Win Friends and Influence People What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “How to be patient” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:44 – Nathan introduces Victor to the show 02:14 – Yeti Data makes virtual data warehouses 02:30 – Yeti Data’s model is an enterprise SaaS model 02:45 – An average customer pays Yeti Data $250-500K a year 03:02 – “We love universal usage of our data with inside of the customer” 03:19 – Clients get data from their customers’ behavior 04:24 – AI is a blanket term and machine learning is something very specific 05:08 – Victor shares how machine learning works and they put in details manually 05:52 – In digital marketing, there are ways to understand the customer and their purchasing behavior, but it still can be tricky 06:47 – Yeti Data currently has around 5 customers 07:07 – Yeti Data is close to reaching an $800K, ARR mark 07:31 – Yeti Data was launched 3-4 years ago and was in development mode for the first few years 07:50 – Yeti Data raised capital for RND and they’ve been really lean 08:07 – It was a convertible note 08:31 – 4% interest and 10% discount with a teaser for the second round 09:18 – On pre-revenue, Yeti Data has 3 core people and some consultants 10:03 – Amazon and Walmart have a software that is similar to Yeti Data 10:39 – Some companies that are in competition with Yeti Data are IBM and HP 11:08 – Yeti Data created a way to virtualize their data connections 12:00 – It is still too early for Yeti Data to have their metrics 13:00 – A good ARR of a million bucks can get Yeti Data to a good series A 14:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Regardless of how congested your market is, you can still find a way to stand out. Use your competition as motivation to push harder. Focus in on what you’re good at. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives