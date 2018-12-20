



833: SaaS: Almost Broke, Pivots 2013, Now $5m+ in ARR in Social Hashtag Tracking Space

Tim Sae Koo. He's a 26-year old, LA-based native residing currently in San Francisco, California. He's dreamed to become the first Asian American president of the United States to solve impactful problems with a purpose. He found his legacy rules to be inefficient. He studied entrepreneurship at University of Southern California and graduated early to naively start a company and fulfill his original life mission. His company is TINT. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Delivering Happiness What CEO do you follow? – Mark Cuban Favorite online tool? — Wunderlist How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "It's okay to make mistakes because that's how you're going to learn" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:53 – Nathan introduces Tim to the show 02:26 – TINT is a marketing software platform that works with B2C brands 02:37 – They help source the best customer content on social media 03:11 – TINT is SaaS based 03:19 – ACV is from $1K to 5K a month or $12K to $60K a year 03:31 – The variations in price depend on different options including the number of hashtags to track 03:58 – They have a high base price 04:14 – The moderation feature can also be included using manual moderation or machine-learning 04:41 – TINT was launched in 2013 04:48 – TINT is completely bootstrapped 05:00 – Tim raised $370K for the previous company before pivoting to TINT 05:18 – The initial product was a consumer application and the market was quite saturated—this led to the pivot to TINT 05:55 – The initial company was getting zero revenue with 5K users and 3 team members 06:35 – Tim and the founders were paying themselves $36K a year 06:54 – Tim worked while he was still in college 07:35 – Keep your expenses low 07:44 – TINT's team size is around 30 07:52 – TINT currently has 700 customers 08:23 – Average MRR is around $700K 08:50 – 2017 goal is to get around $7.5M in revenue 09:15 – 2016 ARR is around $5M and cash basis is around $6M 10:08 – Current ARR is around $5.5M 10:30 – Tim hasn't raised capital yet because he thinks he won't be a good CEO if he does that 10:36 – Tim identifies himself more as a founder than a CEO 11:32 – TINT has always been profitable 12:16 – CAC is around $2K 13:00 – TINT is still figuring out the best channel for them to invest more 13:38 – Paid ads is $10-15K a month 14:10 – In the beginning, Tim used to acquire more customers by offering to draw any animal 15:20 – The main idea is to make something that can bring a smile to someone's face and that will help them remember Tim 15:35 – Team members are based in different states and other countries like Dubai, Brazil and London 15:50 – There's now a big push for a technology investment in Dubai 16:23 – Tim is now paying himself something modest, but nothing too grand 16:39 – Tim has two co-founders and half of the company is owned by the team; the other half for investors 17:35 – Tim shared how he started entrepreneurship and his plans for the future 18:20 – Tim might consider a $30M acquisition at the moment 20:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The most successful in the entrepreneurial world are not the ones who know how to expand their revenue; they are the ones who know how to reduce their expenses. Think about how you can make people happy—this will make you memorable. Be the leader, not the boss.