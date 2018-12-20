



834: SaaS: He Hit 5x YoY Revenue Growth in Performance Marketing Space

Oscar Nelson. He's the CEO of Musqot, the marketing technology and SaaS company he co-founded after spending 12 years in various marketing roles in small and large companies. Industry-wise, he's had a mixed background from consulting, media, telecommunications and enterprise software. He considers himself a business generalist more than a specialist. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Five Dysfunctions of a Team What CEO do you follow? – Jason Lemkin Favorite online tool? — DocuSign How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – It is more important to focus on your cofounder than your business idea Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:52 – Nathan introduces Oscar to the show 02:18 – Musqot is a marketing performance management app 02:24 – Musqot helps their customers increase their marketing effectiveness and efficiency, enabling their marketing ROI 02:44 – ACV is around $25K annually 02:55 – Some customers pay 6 figures 03:04 – Musqot was founded in 2014 03:16 – On their second year, Musqot launched their beta product and just a year ago, they launched their real product 03:40 – Musqot was bootstrapped. They were able to sustain their first year without revenue through personal financial support and savings 04:05 – Oscar and his co-founder have initially put in around $100K for the company 04:47 – First year revenue 05:37 – 2017 target is $3M in ARR runway 06:12 – Musqot just recently passed their $100K MRR mark 07:06 – Musqot currently has 60 customers 08:14 – Musqot's expansion is due to their support and onboarding efforts 09:13 – Team size is 25 with 20 full-time employees and 5 consultants 09:30 – 5 are in sales, 2 are in presales and onboarding, 1 in marketing and the rest are in development 10:45 – Musqot gets customers from different sources 11:00 – Musqot is on the Salesforce AppExchange 12:14 – Full weighted CAC 13:31 – Payback period is roughly a year or more 14:10 – Paid ads spend is around $20K monthly 14:50 – The bigger customers are happy and tend to stay longer than the smaller customers 15:32 – Logo churn is around 2% and revenue churn is negative 16:27 – Musqot has raised $1.2M 16:44 – Musqot's HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden and Bangalore, India 17:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: A startup can thrive through personal savings and financial support if need be. Share your business ideas with your business partner and make sure that your thoughts and visions for the company are aligned. Plan carefully where you will place your paid ads.