837: SaaS: A Good Reason to Have Flat Growth at $200k MRR

Aseem Badshah. He's the founder and CEO of Socedo which is a twenty person, B2B, social media demand generation company backed by Techstars Ventures, Vulcan Capital and Divergent Ventures. Before this company, he was the founder of Uptown Treehouse, a social media marketing agency working with brands like Uniqlo, Nike, Western Union and Lenovo. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Satya Nadella Favorite online tool? — Outreach How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Be patient and focus, above all, on people" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:34 – Nathan introduces Aseem to the show 02:06 – Socedo helps B2B marketers find the relevant prospect on social media 02:37 – "The last 9 months have been all about efficiency" 02:47 – Socedo now has $4K in MRR per month per AE 03:42 – Socedo is now moving away from the outbound and ABM model 03:47 – Socedo targets SMB companies now 04:03 – Socedo has free trials on their website 04:18 – The point is to become a pipeline for their AEs 04:58 – Socedo is helping Pendo's growth 05:08 – Socedo is looking at moving up their ACV 05:57 – Socedo helps B2B companies cut through the noise 06:24 – On the sales side, Socedo is more focused on selling to B2B as opposed to B2C companies 07:00 – Average MRR 07:23 – Aseem ties employee count to growth 07:45 – The idea of scaling too quickly isn't really healthy 08:40 – Aseem wants to make sure that their focus is on the right segment of the market 10:00 – Everywhere in SaaS is crowded these days 10:21 – The outbound path is where Sodeco will bump into their competition 10:54 – Sodeco is specifically serving the B2B social media marketers who are underserved individuals 11:20 – Sodeco helps them grow their presence 12:34 – Hootsuite is great for marketers who are managing their content for their audience 13:00 – Sodeco finds and grows the audience by targeting the right prospects on social media 14:44 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Scaling up does NOT necessarily mean growing your team. Even though your market may be crowded, you can find a way to stand out. Managing your audience is a very different process from growing your audience.