838: SaaS: Conga Passes 9,000 Customers, $77m Raised for Documents, Contract, and Data Management
Matthew Schiltz. He’s an experienced, senior executive with a proven track record in building successful, high growth technology and cloud companies ranging from the private startup stage to public companies. He’s responsible for his current company, Conga, and its growth strategy which includes financing, driving global sales and expanding product offerings. His extensive executive management and leadership experience is driving strong company growth which has resulted in several Inc 500, Fast 50 and Top 100 Places to Work awards. Past CEO successes include Insightful Corporation, CourtLink, DocuSign, Tier 3 and Blue Box Group. He has received several industry accolades in recognition of his past successes and is considered an expert on software, technology, and cloud business practices. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People What CEO do you follow? – Dan Springer Favorite online tool? — Email How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Matt would let others know that SaaS technology is about the people   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:58 – Nathan introduces Matt to the show 03:07 – Matt is the first professional CEO hired for DocuSign 03:38 – Matt was also recruited by the board of Conga as their CEO 04:41 – Matt has worked with founders who are great in product and technology, but were not able to grow their company as a CEO 05:25 – The partnership with DocuSign’s founder was a successful experience 06:18 – Conga is one of the top 5 global ISV (Independent Software Vendors) in the Salesforce ecosystem 06:44 – Conga specializes in data and electronic contracts 06:57 – They take live, Salesforce data and turns it into dynamic documents that are automated 07:21 – Conga is pure SaaS play 07:45 – Renewal rate is astronomically high 08:08 – Conga has a negative revenue churn 08:44 – Conga has a mix of mid-market and enterprise customers 10:30 – The customers pay directly on the number of seats 11:05 – Customers can start with one product, then expand to five products 11:55 – Conga’s customer base is two thirds midmarket and one third enterprise 12:33 – Conga’s document generation product pricing starts at $200 monthly for 10 seats 12:59 – “It’s a pretty low risk threshold” 13:30 – The Salesforce AppExchange is the number one customer vehicle for Conga 16:06 – 80% of Conga’s customers regard them as offering a critical tool that they need to use 17:00 – Conga has over 9000 customers globally 17:30 – Conga is growing quickly 18:03 – Conga grew 200% last year and another 100% this year 19:59 – Conga is in a typical gross margin rate 20:10 – The majority of Conga is owned by Insight Venture Partners of New York 20:46 – Conga has announced Salesforce Ventures as a strategic investor in May 2017 21:15 – Matt shares how they decide which companies to acquire 21:50 – Is it a good strategic fit for Conga? 22:02 – Is it a great people fit? 22:30 – Conga has 250-500 employees 23:53 – Matt shares his thoughts on Conga taking the IPO route as a funding event 25:05 – DocuSign just announced their intention to go public 27:35 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Not all founders can grow their business; the right CEO can be the answer. The growth of a company isn’t based solely on the product, but the people who are behind it. The IPO route for funding is a fantastic place to start.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
