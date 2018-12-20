



840: Ad Tech: $400m from Apple? Deal! FlashTalking Doing 15-40b Impressions/month

John Nardone. He's the CEO of Flashtalking, a first generation adtech pioneer. He served as the founding board member of the Internet Advertising Bureau. He's known for his groundbreaking work at Pepsi, Modern Media and Marketing Management Analytics and received the Adtech Industry Achievement Award in 2012. As CEO at [x+1], he helped transform that business into a top-rated data management platform or DMP. Rocket Fuel acquired the company for $230M in 2014. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Getting Naked What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — Amazon and eBay How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I might have started having kids a little bit sooner" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:52 – Nathan introduces John to the show 02:40 – Flashtalking was a partner of [x+1], currently known as Rocket Fuel 02:45 – Days after the acquisition, John got an offer to work with Flashtalking 03:23 – John decided to give-in to the offer and saw Flashtalking as an opportunity to stay in adtech 03:39 – John joined Flashtalking in 2015 03:53 – Flashtalking had been around since 2000 and it was bootstrapped by the founders 04:25 – Flashtalking came to the US in 2010 05:36 – John joined the company, mainly because of his vision and excitement for innovation and marketing 06:43 – John has bought a part of the company 07:03 – Flashtalking uses real-time data to personalize the communication with each consumer 07:10 – A simple example is retargeting 08:04 – Retargeting can happen on multiple devices 08:27 – One of Flashtalking's clients is Walmart 08:56 – Flashtalking analyzes the customer's behavior on a website 09:54 – Smartphone and current devices have changed the way we consume digital marketing 10:50 – Location data is included with the data that Flashtalking gathers 11:13 – Flashtalking makes the decision for what kinds of ads to show to the customers 11:30 – Flashtalking charges per CPM 12:05 – There are discounts for those with bigger volumes 13:01 – Flashtalking is not currently using AI technology 14:10 – Flashtalking currently has 40 clients that account for 80% of the revenue 14:26 – Flashtalking focuses on their big, global clients 15:20 – Average volume of impressions is 15B to 40B a month depending on the season 17:00 – Flashtalking focuses on helping their clients improve and get the experience that will drive their success metrics 17:50 – Team size is 280 globally 17:56 – Flashtalking hasn't raised any capital aside from the buyout and it has been profitable since Day 1 19:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Your vision will lead you to the companies that will help you grow, and eventually change the world. Technology has significantly affected how we consume advertising. There are specific markets where AI technology can be used well.