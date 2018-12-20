



844: SaaS: How Ignoring CAC Works for ~$100m ARR Expensify

David Barrett. He started programming at the early age of 6 and has been aspiring to become an expense report magnate ever since. He attended the University of Michigan where he worked in a virtual reality lab before moving to Texas to render 3D graphics engines for the video game industry. Next, he moved to California to join Travis of Uber in building a peer-to-peer file transfer technology called Red Swoosh, which was acquired by Akamai in 2007. In 2008, David left that company to start Expensify and has since been relieving the world's frustration one expense report at a time. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Google Docs How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "It is possible for everyone else around you to be wrong and for you to be right" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:46 – Nathan introduces David to the show 02:38 – Expense reports have been overlooked 02:56 – David took the opportunity that will take care of expense reports 03:18 – Expense report is synonymous with any business 03:52 – David shares how his eagerness to help the homeless led him to create an expense report reimbursement app 05:09 – David was in Episode 655 of The Top 05:16 – Expensify isn't looking to raise another round at the moment as they just raised $25M 05:23 – Expensify is currently profitable and not burning capital 05:27 – Team size is 120 05:33 – Expensify was founded in 2008 06:04 – Expensify currently has 42K customers 06:21 – Expensify also has millions of free users 06:49 – Pricing has a free account which offers 10 receipts a month and a paid account starts at $9 per active user 07:15 – Enterprise plans also start at $9 08:21 – ARR is still under $100M 09:44 – The expansion is the bulk of Expensify's revenue growth 10:40 – Expensify has a $5 plan for a group 11:10 – Revenue retention is over 100% annually 11:24 – Every 3 years, a customer pays 500% more 12:55 – The most effective strategy to acquire customers is to hand their product to the individual employees and promote it within their own companies 14:14 – David shares how the payment shifts from the employee's personal card to the company's expenses 16:16 – The target is to share to at least one other person 16:35 – Expensify doesn't have any paid channels 16:40 – They do lots of conferences which is more for establishing brand leadership 17:25 – They spend a single digit million, annually, for their conference 17:32 – Their conference is ExpensiCon 18:00 – Only 100 selected people can join 19:35 – David believes that the cost of sales doesn't equate to the cost of customer acquisition 21:38 – The most important decisions are not quantifiable 22:40 – David won't sell Expensify for $300M 16:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Getting your own clients to refer you is the best way to grow your customer base. The most important decisions for your company are sometimes not quantifiable. Focus on the best possible brand or product you can offer.