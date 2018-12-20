



845: SaaS: 2014 $1.4m, Now $30m ARR how BirdEye Aiming To Be Hubspot 2.0

Naveen Gupta. He's an entrepreneur with experience building startups and growing a hundred million dollar profit and loss statements. Before cofounding BirdEye, which is his current company, he held executive positions at RingCentral, Monster and Yahoo. He's launched industry-leading products across advertising, consumer search, social media and monetization. He lives in Sunnyvale, California with his wife and two kids. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Naveen to the show 02:19 – BirdEye is the leading SaaS product that helps businesses on their customer journey 02:54 – The two things that drive purchases are customer experience and business ratings 03:20 – BirdEye grows 160%, year-over-year in revenue 03:33 – BirdEye has 25K paying customers 04:40 – Business model is based on location and not per seat 05:20 – On average, a business would have 2-3 locations 05:47 – BirdEye caters from SMBs to enterprise businesses 06:07 – BirdEye has a broad platform which has different functionalities 07:42 – Pricing on SMBs start at $3K and $100K for enterprise per year 08:12 – ACV is around $5K 08:33 – 50% of the revenue is SMB, 30% mid-market enterprise and 20% for channels 09:00 – ACV is per location 09:24 – MRR is close to $2M 10:43 – BirdEye was launched in 2012 10:55 – They came up with the idea after looking for a surgeon with great reviews to take care of their mother 12:07 – BirdEye was initially bootstrapped 12:33 – BirdEye has raised a total of $33M 13:16 – Team size is 170 globally 13:48 – Around 60 are on engineering, 70 on the sales sides and the rest are in different departments 14:30 – BirdEye is investing heavily on hiring the best people 14:45 – CAC is around $1K for a new business 15:05 – Payback period is 3-4 months 15:21 – 60-70% of their contracts are paid up-front, annually 16:00 – Revenue churn 16:11 – Net churn is close to 0.5% 16:28 – BirdEye is still too young to calculate LTV 16:48 – Naveen's estimate is 3-5 years 17:05 – Paid ads spent annually is $200K 17:55 – Gross margin is 85-90% 18:43 – To acquire new customers, they email potential clients and ask them if they want to know their competitors' reputations and how they compare to them 19:24 – 2016 ARR was close to $13M and 2017 will be close to $30M 19:37 – 2015 ARR was $5M and 2014 was $1.5M 3 Key Points: Have a business model that will benefit not just your own company but your customers as well. Most people rely on business reviews before trying out a product or service. Hire the best people and you'll have the best product and provide the best customer experience.