



The Top

847: SaaS: How DaPulse has 3x'ed Revenue YoY

Roy Mann. He’s a career entrepreneur, artist and 3D printing enthusiast. His experience is in the field of product development and marketing and before co-founding dapulse, Roy was part of Wix’s senior management team, which is a big, runway success. Prior to joining Wix, he founded the online social game, Save an Alien. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Avishai Abrahami Favorite online tool? — FullStory How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7-8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Whatever you learn, you learn—and in the end, we all die” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces Roy to the show 02:27 – dapulse is a tool for managing operations for teams 02:38 – dapulse is a SaaS product 02:40 – dapulse has a free trial of 14 days 02:52 – ACV 04:00 – Roy was in Episode 404 of The Top 04:06 – Team size is 70 04:14 – 1/3 is in engineering and they’re expecting to grow to 100 this year 04:40 – Most of the team are in Israel and some are in the USA 05:00 – dapulse currently has 15K customers 05:15 – dapulse raised $25M at the start of 2017 05:34 – They’ve raised a total of $34M 06:13 – MRR is over $1M and $13M ARR 06:33 – dapulse is a B2B company, but their approach is like a B2C 07:06 – dapulse aims at individuals who will potentially purchase the product for their team 07:16 – dapulse has spent $1.5M just last month on online ads 07:45 – CAC 08:24 – Payback period 09:37 – dapulse’s campaign can attract a high number of customers 10:27 – Roy wants to build a product that fits everyone 10:42 – dapulse has a negative net revenue churn 11:18 – Monthly logo churn is between 1.5% to 2% 12:13 – Churn is calculated on the top line 13:48 – dapulse has -.05 net revenue churn 14:20 – dapulse sells to large companies through their Instagram ads 15:40 – dapulse doesn’t give an incentive for those who post about their user experience 16:47 – 2017 ARR goal is $17M 17:21 – December 2016 ARR is $6.5M 18:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: A B2C approach can still get you customers, even if you’re B2B company. If people gain value from your product and enjoy it, they will share about it. We all make mistakes, just make sure you learn and move on. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives