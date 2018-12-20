



850: SaaS: How Promorepublic Went From $6k to $20k MRR

Max Percherskyi. He's a passionate SaaS entrepreneur whose mission is to connect professional SaaS companies and startup hubs to help them form long-term relationships and good, win-win partnerships. Currently, he's connecting angel institutional investors, cofounders, exceptional talent and partner companies across three different countries to make the PromoRepublic ventures succeed at a global scale. Prior to cofounding PromoRepublic, he worked in marketing agencies for ten years and was responsible for business development, digital marketing and sales. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Top 101 Growth Hacks What CEO do you follow? – Jason Lemkin Favorite online tool? — WorkFlowly How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Max would tell himself that not all people will love him Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:37 – Nathan introduces Max to the show 02:22 – PromoRepublic is a social media content automation tool that helps SMBs create their social media presence 02:38 – PromoRepublic is a SaaS business 02:45 – Pricing starts at $15 a month for an annual package 02:55 – ACV is $20 a month 03:00 – Max was in Episode 403 03:27 – PromoRepublic will soon have a $100 plan 03:53 – CAC is now $150-170 04:18 – Paid channels spend varies every month 04:33 – Affiliate network is the one that is working now 05:28 – PromoRepublic has raised $1.85M in total 06:12 – Team size is 22 06:26 – PromoRepublic has 3 offices 07:30 – PromoRepublic hired a sales guy to sell their high value plans 08:29 – There's commission for every plan sold 10:00 – PromoRepublic has around 5,500 customers, 3000 are from AppSumo 10:32 – Most of the customers from AppSumo just bought the product; some are active, some aren't 12:33 – Last month's MRR was $20K 12;54 – Logo churn is around 5.8% 14:07 – 2016 revenue was €110K 14:33 – 2017 total revenue will be around $300K 15:08 – PromoRepublic is going to receive a grant and will take an additional loan 17:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Your team size must align with your profitability. Paid advertising takes time—test to see which ads will work the best. Use your capital wisely.