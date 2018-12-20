The Top
882 AdTech: $250m on $1b Ad Spend as Rubicon Project Enters Header Bidding Space
Joe Prusz is Global Head of Revenue at Rubicon Project, responsible for all revenue-related activities across Publishers, Demand-side Platforms, and Global Agency Relationships, tasked with the goal of continuing the adoption and growth of automated advertising across all screens and devices, driving more than $1B in advertising spend. Formerly he was Head of Seller, Americas, responsible for Rubicon Project's largest revenue region for publishers across North America and LATAM. Prior to that, he was the Head of Mobile globally, where he was responsible for general management and strategic oversight of the Mobile business, the fastest growing division of the company. Charged with building the Mobile revenue team and product, analyzing M&A opportunities for both Mobile and the company at large, and overall was an evangelist for both the company and the mobile advertising technology industry. Under his leadership, the Mobile business unit grew from $0 to over $325M in Managed Revenue globally, catapulting Rubicon Project to become the world's largest independent mobile advertising marketplace in less than four years. His greatest joys are his wife and two children.