The Top
929 MuleSoft 2.0? Passes $40m in ARR Integration Platform as a Service
George has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the enterprise software space. Prior to Jitterbit, George was a founding member of C3, a Tom Siebel venture focused on energy and carbon management. Previously, George was vice president of worldwide sales at Cast Iron Systems, leading global field operations for the integration appliance vendor prior to its acquisition by IBM. George has also served as regional vice president at Oracle and Siebel Systems, leading the most successful sales team in the history of the company.