932 How ShareASale CEO Kept 100% Equity, Sold For $35m+
As the founder and CEO of ShareASale, Brian has connected thousands of merchants and affiliates alike, ensuring mutual profitability while preserving the spirit and core values of the affiliate marketing industry. Since 2000, his leadership and vision have helped shape the industry into what it is today. ShareASale currently supports over 4,000 retailers on the ShareASale Network, working strategically with its clients, both on the advertising and publishing end, to maximize their individual potential. Brian is a three-time winner of the Affiliate Summit Pinnacle Award for Affiliate Marketing Advocate of the Year, and has served as the President of the Board of Directors for the Performance Marketing Association. In January 2017, ShareASale was acquired by global Affiliate Marketing network Awin.