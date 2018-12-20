The Top
937 SaaS: How He Gets 100-150% Expansion Revenue in Customer Year 2
Pierre-Loic Assayag is the CEO and Co-Founder of Traackr. A veteran of the internet economy, Pierre-Loic is focused on using technology as an instrument of change and innovation to transform companies and industries as he did successively at Viant (first internet pure play consultancy), Invivia (seamless computing), Optaros (SaaS implementation for e-commerce), and now at Traackr. He sees Traackr, and the underlying practice of influencer marketing the company founded, as a catalyst for inevitable change for all organizations to regain the trust and attention of their customers.