939 How he Bootstrapped To $15m in ARR Before $20m Round from IVP

Chris Hall, the CEO of Bynder has grown his company to over 200 employees with six international offices in just 3 years. He first conceptualized Bynder in 2010, while working to establish a web development company, Label A (still in business). In 2012, the Bynder was incorporated and by early 2013 had a license for business. Chris is an entrepreneur at heart, has successfully setup and scaled multiple SaaS companies, Bynder being most notable to date. Chris built these companies on the belief that young people, with the right attitude and coaching can achieve great results. Chris is currently a coach and mentor for young entrepreneurs, interested in tech and startups.