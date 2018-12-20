The Top
940 5000 Enterprises Pay Him $100m+ in ARR To Battle CyberSecurity Threats
Tom Kemp is co-founder and chief executive officer at Centrify. Under his leadership, the company has become one of the fastest growing security vendors in the industry with over 5,000 customers, including more than half of the Fortune 50. Prior to Centrify, Kemp held various executive, technical and marketing roles at NetIQ Corporation, Compuware Corporation, EcoSystems Software, and Oracle Corporation. Mr. Kemp was also an Entrepreneur in Residence at leading venture capital firm Mayfield. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and History from the University of Michigan.