



The Top

946 He Changed Ideas 7 Times at Y Combinator, Now 500,000 Employees More Engaged Because of Him

Taro co-founded Fond in 2012 and serves as the CEO. Born and raised in Tokyo, Taro is a Y Combinator graduate and part of the first Japanese team ever to be admitted to the program. He studied Law at Keio University in Tokyo and was named one of Business Insider's "Silicon Valley 100: The Coolest People in Tech Right Now."