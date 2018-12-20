



963 How Ping Identity Moved $75m One Time Revenue to $100m+ Recurring and Sold for $600m in 2016

Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity, is on a mission to simplify how enterprises provide secure and seamless digital experiences. In 2002, Andre founded Ping Identity with a vision of securing the Internet through identity. He recently sold his company to Vista Equity Partners. Before that, Andre co-founded and was CEO of Durand Communications, which was sold to Webb Interactive in 1998, and in 2002 he founded Jabber Inc., which was sold to Cisco in 2008.