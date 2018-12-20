



956 How Does He Find Sharp People At $900/mo For BI Tool Doing $75k in MRR?

Mohit is the founder and CEO of Contify, a market intelligence product that enables businesses to track competitors, industries, markets, and industries. He has 16 years of experience across media, consulting, and technology. Mohit has spent the last 8 years building and scaling Contify with the objective of organizing intelligence from the web. As CEO he plays a key role in developing a long-term roadmap and daily execution. Mohit started his career with Deloitte in the US. Prior to founding Contify, he held leadership roles at The Indian Express group and Hindustan Times. He is a graduate of IIT Delhi and INSEAD.