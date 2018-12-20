The Top
967 With $1b+ In Transaction Volume, He Helps Merchants Get Power of Amazon Checkout
Ralph Dangelmaier is the CEO of BlueSnap, a leading global e-commerce payments company. He is a 'FinTech payment veteran' with a wealth of experience creating innovative product solutions for retailers and financial institutions worldwide. He has a strong track record of growing private and public companies, both organically and through M&A activity. Ralph formerly served as the President of ACI Worldwide, a billion-dollar global provider of payment software and solutions. Before joining ACI, Ralph was the CEO of P&H Solutions who in 1997 pioneered internet banking for businesses. He grew the VC-backed company to be the leader in the space. Ralph's career has focused on using technology to innovate and simplify payments for businesses and consumers around the world. He has authored numerous articles leading to television and speaking appearances, including features on Bloomberg, NPR, 21st Century TV with Donald Trump Jr., WEEI Radio with Barry Armstrong, World Business Review with Alexander Haig, New England Cable News, PYMNTS.com, and Cowen PayFac Reporting. He has also written popular guest posts in TechCrunch, GigaOm, TechCity News, and VentureBeat. Ralph is frequently invited to speak at industry and investment conferences that focus on payments, mobile, and technology. His speaking engagements include Zuora Subscribed, PYMNTS Innovation Conference, Card Not Present Expo, Mass Innovation Technology Exchange (MITX), Mobile Monday, TiECon East, Sibos, Goldman Sachs Future of Finance, William Blair, Credit Suisse Future of Commerce Payments, Gerson Lehman Group, Citi FinTech Conference, and Pacific Crest.