972 How Battery Paid Off Early Shareholders in Secondary Offering of $40m+ ARR Health Tech Company WebPT
As CEO of WebPT, Nancy Ham is focused on guiding the company through its next phase of growth, bringing with her a wealth of experience in developing, growing, and operating private and public healthcare IT companies. During her robust career, she has achieved powerful results in healthcare IT and was named one of Health IT's 25 Most Powerful Women Thought Leaders by HealthData Management. Prior to WebPT, Nancy served as CEO of Healthagen Population Health Solutions, an Aetna company. There, she oversaw several tech businesses, including Medicity, the market leader in clinical data exchange and interoperability. Nancy also previously served as CEO, president, and a director of MedVentive (later acquired by McKesson), and has held executive roles at Sentillion, ProxyMed, Healtheon/WebMD, and ActaMed Corporation.