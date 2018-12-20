The Top
984 New King of Influencer Marketing Grows Revenue 6x YoY to $8m
"Gil Eyal is the CEO and Founder of HYPR, the World’s largest influencer search and discovery directory. Founded in 2013, HYPR offers brands and marketers in-depth audience analytics for over 10 million influencers across major social channels. Gil has revolutionized the way many of the World’s biggest agencies and brands are running influencer marketing by focusing on the same data, analytics and audience demographic information relevant to any other form of marketing. Under Gil’s direction, HYPR boasts a client base of over 100 Fortune 500 brands, as well as the biggest advertising and PR agencies in the world, including LVMH, Next Models, PepsiCo, Mediacom, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Time Inc. and Estée Lauder."