985 How Expensify Hit $60m+ Magic on Bottom Up Business Model
David Barrett started programming at the early age of 6 and has been aspiring to become an expense report magnate ever since. David attended the University of Michigan where he worked in the Virtual Reality Lab, before moving to Texas to write 3D graphics engines for the video game industry. Next he moved to California to join Travis Kalanick in building a peer-to-peer file transfer technology called Red Swoosh, which was acquired by Akamai in 2007. In 2008, David left Akamai to start Expensify and has since been relieving the world’s frustrations, one expense report at a time.