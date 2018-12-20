The Top
990 How Commenting App Disqus Makes $20m+ Annually
"Daniel Ha is the CEO and cofounder of Disqus. Daniel studied computer science engineering at UC Davis and interned at big companies before deciding to drop out of school to pursue the startup world. Disqus is the web's most ubiquitous discussion network, reaching over 2 billion unique visitors every month and spanning nearly any topic or type of community imaginable. Backed by Y Combinator, Union Square Ventures, North Bridge Venture Partners, Iris Capital as well as many great angel investors. Daniel often writes and speaks about digital media, online publishing, consumer products, and startups. Outside startups, he spends his time on the race track."