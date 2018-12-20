The Top
991 He's Built 400+ Chatbots Making $800k in The Process
"Andrew started a $30M company built on email marketing when email marketing was just getting started. Many know Andrew from his company Mixergy, where he has interviewed over 1,500 entrepreneurs and startup founders, such as the founders of Airbnb, Twitch, Groupon and LinkedIn. In recent years, he has been an angel investor in two of the early chat messaging platform companies (Manychat & Assist) which eventually lead him to build Bot Academy. Bot Academy is an online program that teaches people how to create marketing chat bots, enabling companies to reach potential customers via Facebook Messenger instead of email. With email on the decline and chat apps on the rise, Bot Academy teaches how to build successful marketing campaigns using Messenger. The skills learned at Bot Academy help graduates build consulting companies that build chat bots for their clients or help marketers enhance their email campaigns with Messenger marketing messages."