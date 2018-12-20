The Top
1006 How To Get Rich Bootstrapping to $1m in Revenue
NathanLatka.com/Patreon exclusive! Jeremy is a serial entrepreneur with a calling to build enterprise marketing software. He currently is the Co-founder and CEO of Pulse Insights, which uses innovative technology to help enterprises understand customer needs and to efficiently collect user information to deliver richly personalized experiences. Prior to Pulse Insights Jeremy founded UberTags Tag Management system to help companies instantaneously deploy marketing and analytics tags on websites. In 2013 he sold UberTags to [x+1] and stayed on to lead client mgmt and product management teams. Prior to UberTags, Jeremy grew up managing digital experiences at American Express including leading acquisition and product management teams. Prior to that he co-founded Buzz Wireless, which was sold to Vaultus in 2000. He earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a double degree from Oberlin College in Electronic Music Composition and Economics.