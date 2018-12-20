The Top
1022 How This Barcelona Sales Tool Grew 2x YoY, Raised $16m, Charging $200/Seat
Oscar Macia is an experienced, sales-orientated manager and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder and CEO of ForceManager. ForceManager has transformed from small start-up to leading competitor in sales management in just a short space of time. This rapid growth has seen ForceManager’s impact spread globally to over 35 countries, with offices already open in Spain, London and Latin America counting with a wide portfolio of clients including several large multinationals. Maciá earned a degree in Nuclear Engineering from UPC and an Executive MBA from IESE Business School.