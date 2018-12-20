The Top
1034 How GetResponse Bootstrapped to $50m+ Revenue
Simon Grabowski is the CEO and founder of GetResponse. With only $200 in his pocket, Simon created the first version of GetResponse in 1998 to solve a business problem he needed an easy way to build an email marketing list and send drip content to customers at preset intervals. The product worked so well that Simon established GetResponse with the mission to bring big-company technologies to small businesses. Over the years, his vision and leadership has attracted a team of over 300 highly-skilled employees to create an innovative online marketing platform known for great design, simplicity, and an unmatched user experience.